Nike’s Latest Air Force 1 Low React Is Selling Out Fast — Here’s How You Can Still Purchase It

Nike just released its latest Air Force 1 Low React and select sizes have already begun selling out, but here’s how you can still pick up a pair.
This latest variation of the fan-favorite Air Force 1 Low features a modern twist including the use of textile mesh on the white low-cut upper while an oversized Swoosh logo covers the sides. Nike’s React branding is found on both the tongue and on the heel tab including a blue tinted translucent React and Nike Air cushioned midsole and outsole. Adding to the look includes reflective details woven within the laces and on the aforementioned Swoosh logos.
A majority of the sizes for this Nike Air Force 1 Low React “Ice” have since sold out but men’s size 12-15 is currently available on Nike.com for a retail price of $120. If you’re still looking to purchase a pair, sizes have already made its way onto the secondary market including on StockX and are currently reselling for around $170. Many of the smaller sizes like men’s 4.5 are reselling for upwards of $249.
In related Nike news, the popular Nike Zoom Kobe 6 in the beloved Christmas “Grinch” colorway is reportedly making a comeback sometime in early 2021 and will feature modern technology in the shoe.