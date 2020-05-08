Nike’s Latest Air Force 1 Low React Is Selling Out Fast — Here’s How You Can Still Purchase It

Nike just released its latest Air Force 1 Low React and select sizes have already begun selling out, but here’s how you can still pick up a pair.

This latest variation of the fan-favorite Air Force 1 Low features a modern twist including the use of textile mesh on the white low-cut upper while an oversized Swoosh logo covers the sides. Nike’s React branding is found on both the tongue and on the heel tab including a blue tinted translucent React and Nike Air cushioned midsole and outsole. Adding to the look includes reflective details woven within the laces and on the aforementioned Swoosh logos.

The medial side of the Nike Air Force 1 Low React “Ice.” CREDIT: Nike

A majority of the sizes for this Nike Air Force 1 Low React “Ice” have since sold out but men’s size 12-15 is currently available on Nike.com for a retail price of $120. If you’re still looking to purchase a pair, sizes have already made its way onto the secondary market including on StockX and are currently reselling for around $170. Many of the smaller sizes like men’s 4.5 are reselling for upwards of $249.

A top view of the Nike Air Force 1 Low React “Ice.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Nike Air Force 1 Low React “Ice.” CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Nike Air Force 1 Low React “Ice.” CREDIT: Nike

In related Nike news, the popular Nike Zoom Kobe 6 in the beloved Christmas “Grinch” colorway is reportedly making a comeback sometime in early 2021 and will feature modern technology in the shoe.