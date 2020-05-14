Kith Is Raffling Off an Exclusive Friends-and-Family Nike Air Force 1 Collab For Charity

A Kith x Nike Air Force 1 Low collaboration that was created exclusively for friends and family is up for grabs starting this week via raffle, with proceeds going to a coronavirus relief charity.

Ronnie Fieg shared the news on Instagram confirming that five pairs are being raffled off starting today in support of coronavirus relief after members of the Kith team donated theirs for this cause. Raffle tickets will be sold for $10 and people are limited to purchase 100 tickets for each size available. The raffle will be open through May 17 at 6 p.m. ET on Kith.com with 100% of the proceeds going to DirectRelief’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

This sneaker was introduced by Fieg late last year and it was Kith’s first-ever Air Force 1 Low collab. It features a premium white leather upper paired, a navy liner and Kith branding on the tongue’s label and stamped on the Swoosh branding. Additional details include a mini Swoosh logo embroidered on the forefoot and a tonal off-white midsole.