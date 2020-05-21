Nike is Giving This Air Force 1 ‘Added Air’

Nike is celebrating its iconic “Nike Air” technology with the latest Air Force 1 Low releasing soon.

The latest style known as “Added Air” dons the classic white-on-white color scheme that fans of the silhouette may recognize but highlights the breakthrough cushioning by exaggerating the black branding on the tag that reaches down the tongue. The black “Air” branding generally found on the midsole has now been extended onto the heel counter and reaches across from the lateral to the medial sides. Capping off the look is a white midsole boasting the “Air” cushioning on the heel and a white rubber outsole.

The Air Force 1 model was originally introduced back in 1982 as a basketball sneaker was the first model in the category to feature the “Nike Air” technology. As time went by, the line has been adopted by fans as a lifestyle shoe and the white-on-white color palette continues to be the most popular colorway.

The latest Nike Air Force 1 Low “Added Air” is releasing via the SNKRS app and at select Nike Sportswear retailers on June 1 at 10 a.m. EST for $110.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Added Air.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Added Air.” CREDIT: Nike

A top view of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Added Air.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Added Air.” CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Added Air.” CREDIT: Nike

