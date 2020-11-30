Nike Channels the ’80s for Its ‘Pacific Blue’ Air Force 1 and Blazer Sneakers

To celebrate its heritage in basketball and vintage uniform aesthetic, Nike will deliver a pair of its iconic shoes — the Air Force 1 Low and the Blazer Mid ’77 — next month in “Pacific Blue” colorways that give them a 1980s feel.

The Nike Air Force 1, a sneaker that was made for the basketball court but is now worn for lifestyle purposes, will be delivered in December in a bold red, white and blue colorway. The sneaker is predominantly white, with the hue used on the upper and midsole, and features hits of pacific blue and university red throughout the upper. The pacific blue is also found on the “Air” branding on the midsole. The look is completed with an icy translucent outsole.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Pacific Blue” arrives on Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. ET via the SNKRS app and will retail for $120.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Pacific Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Air Force 1 Low “Pacific Blue,” $120; Nike.com (Dec. 12)

Nike will also deliver its Blazer Mid ’77 in the “Pacific Blue” colorway. Although the shoe features the same palette, the upper features various tones of the pacific blue hue and is more dominant than the white color, which is used subtly on the upper and featured on the heel tab. The hits of university red are also more pronounced, consuming the Swoosh logo on the upper and “Nike” branding on the heel. The shoe is completed with a white midsole and outsole.

Nike Blazer Mid ’77 “Pacific Blue.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Blazer Mid ’77 “Pacific Blue,” $110; Nike.com (Dec. 12)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.