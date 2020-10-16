The Nike Air Foamposite One “Anthracite” released yesterday and quickly sold out. However, there are plenty of pairs on the resale market now if you missed out — and the resale price for several sizes isn’t much more than retail.

On secondary market platform GOAT, for instance, the lowest asking price at time of publication is $272 for a men’s size 8 and the highest is $420 for both a men’s size 6 and size 14.

Pricing at Flight Club for the shoe starts at $270 at time of publication for a men’s size 8. The pricing goes as high as $420 for a men’s size 6 and 14.

And on “the stock market of things” StockX, the lowest asking price is $289 for a men’s size 8.5 at time of publication and the highest is $355 for a men’s size 12.

Nike Air Foamposite One “Anthracite.” CREDIT: Courtesy of GOAT

The iconic Nike Air Foamposite One basketball silhouette debuted in 1997, however the “Anthracite” iteration didn’t hit retail until 2007. The monochromatic look returned on Oct. 15 with a $230 price tag for men’s sizing. The style features the Penny Hardaway’s iconic “1 Cent” logo, durable Foamposite construction uppers, breathable mesh tongues and Zoom Air cushioning.

