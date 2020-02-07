Jerry Lorenzo’s Nike Air Fear of God 1 Sneaker Will Release in a Stealthy All-Black Colorway

With Valentine’s Day and the NBA All-Star Weekend taking place next week, Jerry Lorenzo is getting in on the festivities by dropping a new iteration of his famed Nike Air Fear of God 1.

According to sneaker leak account @snkr_twitr on Twitter, the silhouette will make use of an all-black makeup, which is a popular color scheme in Nike shoes generally referred to as “Triple Black.”

The upper features a stealthy black textile mesh predominately on the high-cut upper with premium leather wrapping around the toe. The tonal look continues onto the lacing cage wrapping around the heel and extending onto the midfoot. For easier access into the shoe, a zipper is utilized on the heel. Capping off the look is a chunky black midsole with a blue double-stacked Zoom unit featured on the heel.

This latest Nike Air Fear of God 1 is expected to release in both men’s and kids’ sizing at select Nike Sportswear stockists on Feb. 14 for $350.

Official image of the Nike Air x Fear of God ‘Black/Black Suede’ Thanks @iamhu6321 https://t.co/9Qpcw9ZYsT pic.twitter.com/UaCWJ9MT4h — SNKR_TWITR (@snkr_twitr) February 6, 2020

In related Nike news, here’s everything that Nike has revealed so far for the upcoming 2020 Olympic Summer Games taking place in Tokyo later this year.

