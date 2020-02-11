Jerry Lorenzo Channels NBA Icon Allen Iverson for His Latest Nike Campaign

Jerry Lorenzo has a new iteration of his popular Nike Air Fear of God 1 releasing exclusively in Chicago for this week’s 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend, but the inspiration behind the shoe’s latest colorway may surprise fans.

For Lorenzo’s latest campaign, the designer channeled NBA legend Allen Iverson, posing in a series of photos reminiscent of ones famed photographer Gary Land captured of the baller during his storied career. (Lorenzo shared the photos, which were focused on the latest Air Fear of God 1 release, on Instagram.) The shoes are designed with a black mesh upper that’s accented by Fear of God’s signature beige hue covering the toe cap, lace cages and its chunky midsole (which also features blue Zoom Air units on the heel).

According to Lorenzo, this latest colorway will be known as “The Question,” the name of Iverson’s first signature sneaker with Reebok.

This latest Nike Air Fear of God 1 “The Question” is releasing exclusively at Chicago-based sneaker boutique Saint Alfred this weekend, with a raffle starting on Feb. 13. According to leaker @py_rates, a wider launch is expected to follow on Feb. 28 at select Nike retailers. The sneakers will come with a $350 price tag.

