Images Surface of Nike’s Latest Auto-Lacing Sneaker

It appears Nike may soon be expanding its futuristic Adapt line after leaked images of a new silhouette have surfaced.

According to photos shared by Instagram user @Yankeekicks, the latest model will reportedly be called the Adapt LE 01. The sneaker offers a sleek slip-on neoprene upper that’s paired with gray Swoosh branding on the sides. Its standout feature is the large orange midsole that incorporates a visible Air sole unit on the heel for maximum cushioning. There are also buttons on the midsole that control the lacing mechanism of the Adapt technology that loosens and fastens the upper, allowing for a customized fit.

Although the brand has yet to unveil the sneaker, the early images suggest that the announcement for the Nike Adapt LE 01 may be imminent.

The Nike Adapt line made its debut last year with the launch of the Adapt BB performance basketball sneaker. It was recently followed up by the 2.0 version of the shoe that launched during this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend.

