Nike Gives Its Adapt BB 2.0 Power-Lacing Basketball Shoe Tie-Dye Uppers

People’s love for tie-dye isn’t going away anytime soon. For fans of the trend, Nike has a shoe they’re sure to love before the end of the week.

Nike is set to deliver the eye-catching Adapt BB 2.0 “Tie-Dye” — a look the brand revealed in April — which is the latest iteration of its technologically-advanced basketball sneaker. The uppers feature a tie-dye pattern with black Swoosh branding across the midfoot, all of which sits atop a white midsole and icy translucent outsole.

Aside from its bold tie-dye aesthetics, the most notable characteristic of the model is its Nike FitAdapt auto-lacing technology. The Swoosh also equipped the shoe with Air Zoom Turbo cushioning in the forefoot.

A change of note from the previous Adapt BB model was the removal of the Flyknit shroud, opening up the collar and adding stretchy ballistic mesh to make the sneaker easier to put on and take off.

The Nike Adapt BB 2.0 “Tie-Dye” arrives on Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. ET via Nike.com and the SNKRS app. It will retail for $350.

Nike Adapt BB 2.0 “Tie-Dye.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

If you can’t wait for the “Tie-Dye” look, the brand has sizing left on Nike.com of the original predominantly black Adapt BB 2.0 sneaker with hits of bright crimson and white. Normally $400, the sneaker is on sale now for $300.

Nike Adapt BB 2.0. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

