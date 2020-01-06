Nike’s Next Power-Lacing Basketball Sneaker Comes With Plenty of New Features

Around this time last year, Nike introduced the Adapt BB to the public. Now, the brand will give the game-changing sneaker an update.

Early images of what’s expected to be the Adapt BB 2.0 comes courtesy of sneakerhighway23. Photos show what appears to be new design elements, including a ventilated mesh upper that’s fused with the shoe’s standout power-lacing technology on the tongue. A contrasting white Swoosh branding is seen on the midfoot and the heel counter is done in glossy black. Additional modifications seen in the imagery suggest that the springy Zoom Turbo cushioning is included at the forefoot of the midsole as well as the previously featured power-lacing panel for a custom fit.

As of now, Nike has yet to officially unveil the Adapt BB 2.0 but additional details are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

