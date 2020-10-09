Nike’s ‘Back to the Future’ Sneaker Inspires This Adapt BB 2.0 Colorway

A Nike Adapt BB 2.0 colorway reminiscent of the coveted Nike Mag sneaker is set to hit stores this month.

The sportswear brand has confirmed on the SNKRS app that the Adapt BB 2.0 “Mag” will be the latest style releasing for its auto-lacing basketball shoe. According to the product description, the style pays homage to the Nike Mag from the classic film “Back to the Future Part II” by merging its iconic color scheme with modern FitAdapt technology. Although the Mag was originally a prop for the movie, the Swoosh launched a limited amount of the futuristic shoe in 2016 via an auction to raise money for Parkinson’s disease research. At the time of publication, the 2016 pair is currently reselling for around $34,000 on StockX.

The Nike Adapt BB 2.0 “Mag.” CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the Nike Adapt BB 2.0 “Mag.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Nike Adapt BB 2.0 “Mag.” CREDIT: Nike

The Adapt BB 2.0 “Mag” features a similar look to the Nike Mag, but for a fraction of the cost. It dons a predominantly gray color blocking including a splatter-like pattern covering the midsole while the FitAdapt tech is featured at the midfoot. Continuing the look are multicolored accents at the forefoot that resemble the Mag’s LED lights along with a translucent outsole underneath.

The Nike Adapt BB 2.0 “Mag” is releasing on the SNKRS app and at select Nike Basketball retailers starting on Oct. 21. The shoe will come with a $350 price tag.

A top view of the Nike Adapt BB 2.0 “Mag.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Nike Adapt BB 2.0 “Mag.” CREDIT: Nike