Nike Brings an Iconic Air Max Colorway to Its Next Adapt Auto Max Launch

The next Nike Adapt Auto Max colorway is one that Air Max fans should recognize.

The latest “Pure Platinum” makeup is arriving on May 20, which appears to be inspired by the acclaimed “Infrared” color scheme of the iconic Air Max 90. The sneaker made its debut in the “Motherboard” iteration during Air Max Day, which took place on March 26, the date the Air Max 1 released in 1987, kicking off the brand’s acclaimed Air Max franchise.

The shoe borrows design aspects from the Air Max 90 and Nike Mag including the chunky midsole featuring the Air Max 90’s cassette design, which houses both the Air Max unit and the FitAdapt technology for a personalized fit. The upper is comprised of a lightweight and breathable mesh upper for a secured fit, while a TPU plate on the heel wraps around your foot for additional stability and lockdown.

The Nike Adapt Auto Max “Pure Platinum” will be available on the SNKRS app and at select Nike Sportswear retailers starting May 20. The shoe will retail for $400.

