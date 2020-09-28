Nike’s Auto-Lacing Adapt Auto Max Is Getting a New ‘Fireberry’ Colorway

Nike’s revolutionary Adapt Auto Max sneaker is set to release in an exciting new colorway soon.

The Swoosh has confirmed through its SNKRS app that the Adapt Auto Max “Fireberry” iteration will arrive next week. The shoe comes with a dark brown mesh upper that’s paired with a neon green sock liner and a red TPU plate on the heel wraps around the wearer’s foot providing added stability.

In March during Air Max Day, the brand explained the silhouette borrows design elements from the classic Air Max 90 and the Nike Mag, which are seen on the chunky midsole that combines the signature Air Max cushioning and its FitAdapt engine allowing wearers to personalize the fit and change the colors of the midfoot buttons. Aside from pressing the buttons on the midsole to control the fit, wearers can personalize the Adapt Auto Max through the Nike Adapt App and with their voice with their phone’s Siri Shortcuts and Google Assistant.

The Nike Adapt Auto Max “Fireberry.” CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the Nike Adapt Auto Max “Fireberry.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Nike Adapt Auto Max “Fireberry.” CREDIT: Nike

“For the first time we can deliver dynamic comfort and protection to the Air Max platform, powered by a frictionless digital utility that will enable the shoe to get smarter and do more over time,” Nike global digital innovation senior director Brandon Burroughs said in a statement about the sneaker. “In coupling Nike Adapt with our iconic Air Max platform, we’re providing wearers with the future of fit and ultimate ride in one shoe.”

The latest Nike Adapt Auto Max “Fireberry” is releasing on Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. ET via the SNKRS app and at select Nike Sportswear retailers for $400.

A top view of the Nike Adapt Auto Max “Fireberry.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Nike Adapt Auto Max “Fireberry.” CREDIT: Nike