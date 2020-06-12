Nike’s Next Adapt Auto Max Sneaker Is Releasing This Month

Nike’s latest power-lacing shoe, the Adapt Auto Max, will soon be available in a new colorway.

The Adapt Auto Max “Anthracite” has appeared on Nike’s SNKRS app, revealing a June 18 launch date. The model borrows design aspects from the Air Max 90 and Mag shoes with a breathable mesh upper sporting a dark gray hue. The design’s standout feature is the chunky teal and black midsole that combines the innovative FitAdapt engine and Max Air cushioning that extend up the TPU-plated heel for added stability.

The sneaker is powered by the Nike Adapt app, which allows wearers to adjust the shoe to their preferred fit including two pre-set modes with one created for any activity and the other geared for lounging around. People can also choose to customize the side’s buttons with 13 color options as well as pulsing and static displays.

The “Anthracite” colorway of the Nike Adapt Auto Max will release on June 18 via the SNKRS app and at select Nike Sportswear retailers for $400.

The Nike Adapt Auto Max "Anthracite."

The medial side of the Nike Adapt Auto Max "Anthracite."

A top view of the Nike Adapt Auto Max "Anthracite."

The heel of the Nike Adapt Auto Max "Anthracite."

The outsole of the Nike Adapt Auto Max "Anthracite."

In related Nike news, the sportswear giant will reportedly make Juneteenth (June 19), a day that celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S., an annual company holiday along with offering learning opportunities to all employees on topics related to racial inequality between June 19 and July 4.