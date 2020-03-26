Nike Reveals the Its Innovative Adapt Auto Max Sneaker on Air Max Day

Nike just made this year’s Air Max Day even better for sneakerheads.

The Swoosh unveiled today the Adapt Auto Max, an innovative shoe that the company said channels “the DNA of Tinker Hatfield’s design aesthetic” and samples “elements from Air Max 90 and Nike Mag.” The Nike Adapt Auto Max is equipped with an ultra-thick midsole, the beloved cassette design featured on the classic Air Max 90 that brings attention to the Air Max unit and its technologically-advanced FitAdapt engine that gives the wearer the ability to personalize the shoe instantly.

“For the first time we can deliver dynamic comfort and protection to the Air Max platform, powered by a frictionless digital utility that will enable the shoe to get smarter and do more over time,” Nike global digital innovation senior director Brandon Burroughs said in a statement. “In coupling Nike Adapt with our iconic Air Max platform, we’re providing wearers with the future of fit and ultimate ride in one shoe.”

Related Ciara and Son Future Match in Flannel Outfits for TikTok Dance Challenge How to Get Undefeated's Exclusive Nike Air Max Day Sneaker for the Whole Family StockX Celebrates Air Max Day With Its 'Buy to Win' Sneaker Giveaway

Nike Adapt Auto Max. CREDIT: Nike

Aside from unveiling the shoe, the athletic powerhouse revealed updates and improvements to the Nike Adapt App.

One update is Shortcuts via Voice, which allows wearers to adjust their Adapt Auto Max shoes using their voice with five customizable Siri Shortcuts, and in the spring, via Google Voice for Android users; Control Your Fit from Your Wrist, which tightens or loosens the shoe by connecting with an Apple Watch; Nike Adapt Auto Max Light Customization, which will allow wearers to illuminate their lace engines with 13 colors and select pulsing or static options; and Nike Adapt Auto Max Fit Preset and Custom Modes, which gives wearers two modes created by the app, with one for activity and the other for relaxing.

Although an exact release date was not revealed, Nike announced that the Adapt Auto Max will launch this spring in multiple colorways. Also, Nike will extend the size range which it said will bring the instant personalized fit to the smallest and largest shoe sizes.

A look from above the Nike Adapt Auto Max. CREDIT: Nike

The heels of the Nike Adapt Auto Max. CREDIT: Nike

Today marks Air Max Day, the annual celebration of Nike’s acclaimed sneaker franchise, which takes place on the date the Air Max 1 debuted in 1987.

Want more?

How to Get Undefeated’s Exclusive Nike Air Max Day Sneaker for the Whole Family

15 Best Air Max Styles to Buy Now for Air Max Day

Nike Is About to Start Making Medical Equipment and Face Masks