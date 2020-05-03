Re-route my subscription: Click here

Nike Unearths a Sport Sandal From 1992

By Peter Verry
Nike ACG Air Deschutz
A closeup shot of the Nike ACG Air Deschutz.
CREDIT: Courtesy

Nike delivered several new looks and innovations when it launched ACG decades ago, and the athletic giant is set to deliver one of its atypical 1990s styles to the market once again.

This month, the Swoosh will release the Air Deschutz cross-training sandal, a look that made its debut in 1992. The performance look was designed for use on the trail for hikes, trail runs and more, but is equally as good for casual wear. 

Nike ACG Air Deschutz
The Nike ACG Air Deschutz in black and teal
CREDIT: Courtesy
Nike ACG Air Deschutz
The Nike ACG Air Deschutz outsole.
CREDIT: Courtesy

The style, Nike said, is returning with its original 1992 look. The colorways, five in total, are all predominantly black, with each one featuring a black outsole. There are two more subdued looks, including one dressed in all-black with hits of gray, one in all black with a green footbed and another featuring darker blue straps. The two remaining utilize neon hues throughout, including one with an electric green footbed with pink and teal hits and the other with teal hits on the straps.

The Nike ACG Air Deschutz will hit the market again on May 14 via the SNKRS app, the SNEAKERS app in Europe and in select retailers. Retail price has not yet been revealed.

Nike ACG Air Deschutz
The inspiration behind the Nike ACG Air Deschutz.
CREDIT: Courtesy
Nike ACG Air Deschutz
A blue and black Nike ACG Air Deschutz.
CREDIT: Courtesy
Nike ACG Air Deschutz
The Nike ACG Air Deschutz black and neon green.
CREDIT: Courtesy
Nike ACG Air Deschutz
A black, teal and neon green Nike ACG Air Deschutz.
CREDIT: Courtesy
Nike ACG Air Deschutz
An all-black iteration of the Nike ACG Air Deschutz.
CREDIT: Courtesy

