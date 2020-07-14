Nike Is Restocking Coveted Sneakers For a ‘3 Days of Drops’ Event

Nike is giving sneaker fans another chance at buying some of the most coveted styles that released in the last year with its latest “3 Days of Drops” event.

“For the next 3 days, we’ll be re-releasing some of last year’s top sneaker drops,” according to the Nike app. According to a screenshot from Instagram user @cop_o_clock, the statement continues saying that Nike members will receive first access to the restock. The event began yesterday with the re-release of the Nike Air Fear of God “Light Bone” and the Air Max 90 LX, which has now sold out. While the sneakers restocking for day 2 have not been revealed, it will go live on the Nike app starting at 11 a.m. ET today followed by the final set of drops scheduled to happen at the same time tomorrow.

Watch on FN

Since the Nike app launched in 2017, the Swoosh periodically rewarded its members with early access to unreleased products including apparel and sneakers as well as providing a lucky few with exclusive restocks of sold-out releases but it doesn’t end there. The app also provides a dynamic shopping experience with products determined by the individual’s shopping preferences and habits.

Other benefits to the app include live chats with Nike product experts for recommendations on training and products and exclusive invites to Member-only events.

In related Nike news, the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 SE is releasing in the “Bright Crimson” colorway tomorrow on the SNKRS app and at select retailers for a retail price of $150.