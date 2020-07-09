Reebok’s Fishing-Inspired Question ‘Bubba Chuck’ Releases at Midnight

NBA icon Allen Iverson is an avid fisherman, which serves as the inspiration for the newest take on his first signature sneaker, the Reebok Question.

The heritage athletic brand, alongside sneaker retailer Nice Kicks and designer Frank Cooke, worked together to create the Reebok Question Mid “Bubba Chuck,” a nod to Iverson’s lifelong love for fishing. According to Reebok, the creation of the Question Mid “Bubba Chuck” was inspired by a conversation between Iverson and Reebok designer Scott Hewett on a fishing trip roughly 25 years ago.

The sneaker features subtle earth tones including aqua blue, gray and beige, which is paired with contrasting vibrant hits of yellow, purple and red. The look also features Iverson “3” logo and Nice Kicks branding on the rear of the left and right outsoles respectively and the Reebok Question logo on each heel. Other highlights include the suede mudguards and toecap that are stitched over the black Kevlar uppers, visible Hexalite tech in the midsole and outsole and glow-in-the dark hits on the star-speckled midsoles, Reebok Vector branding on the tongue and underfoot.

The Nice Kicks x Reebok Question Mid “Bubba Chuck” exclusively launched via Shopnicekicks.com on July 3, however fans of the baller and the shoe have another shot at buying a pair via Reebok.com on July 10 at 12 a.m. ET. It will retail for $160.

A look at the Nice Kicks x Reebok Question Mid “Bubba Chuck.” CREDIT: Courtesy

The heels of the Nice Kicks x Reebok Question Mid “Bubba Chuck.” CREDIT: Courtesy