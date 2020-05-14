Support Your Favorite Football Teams With These NFL Masks Available in 3-Packs

Get ready to show off your favorite NFL teams while still abiding by proper social distancing regulations.

Retailers like FOCO, the NFL Shop and Fanatics now offer single purchases as well as three-packs of protective face masks inspired by all of the league’s teams. From the Atlanta Falcons to the Los Angeles Rams, you can buy these coverings for the whole family with both adult and small sizing. Prices range from $15 for an individual mask to $25 for bulk packages at NFLShop.com, Fanatics.com and FOCO.com.

The masks are currently available for pre-sale only with products expected to ship no later than June 5 from FOCO and no later than July 9 from Fanatics and the NFL Shop. Finished with a breathable cotton lining and stretchable ear loops, these masks are both reusable and anti-dust for easy breathing; they also feature an interior pocket for a non-included replaceable filter.

Together, FOCO and the NFL have patterned together to support the CDC Foundation by donating all NFL proceeds from the sale of its licensed face coverings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Foundation works to support health departments to protect the health and safety of Americans and communities across the globe.

Read on to shop a few designs from your favorite teams with more products available on each site.

