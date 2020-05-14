Re-route my subscription: Click here

Support Your Favorite Football Teams With These NFL Masks Available in 3-Packs

By Claudia Miller
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fanatics

Get ready to show off your favorite NFL teams while still abiding by proper social distancing regulations.

Retailers like FOCO, the NFL Shop and Fanatics now offer single purchases as well as three-packs of protective face masks inspired by all of the league’s teams. From the Atlanta Falcons to the Los Angeles Rams, you can buy these coverings for the whole family with both adult and small sizing. Prices range from $15 for an individual mask to $25 for bulk packages at NFLShop.com, Fanatics.com and FOCO.com.

The masks are currently available for pre-sale only with products expected to ship no later than June 5 from FOCO and no later than July 9 from Fanatics and the NFL Shop. Finished with a breathable cotton lining and stretchable ear loops, these masks are both reusable and anti-dust for easy breathing; they also feature an interior pocket for a non-included replaceable filter.

Together, FOCO and the NFL have patterned together to support the CDC Foundation by donating all NFL proceeds from the sale of its licensed face coverings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Foundation works to support health departments to protect the health and safety of Americans and communities across the globe.

Read on to shop a few designs from your favorite teams with more products available on each site.

kansas city, face mask, nfl, chiefs
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fanatics

To Buy: Kansas City Chiefs Adult Face Masks, $25.

To Buy: Kansas City Chiefs Youth Face Masks, $25.

green bay, packers, face masks, nfl
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fanatics

To Buy: Green Bay Packers Adult Face Masks, $25.

To Buy: Green Bay Packers Youth Face Masks, $25.

falcons, atlanta, face masks, nfl
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fanatics

To Buy: Atlanta Falcons Adult Face Masks, $25.

To Buy: Atlanta Falcons Youth Face Masks, $25.

new england, patriots, face masks, nfl
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fanatics

To Buy: New England Patriots Adult Face Masks, $25.

To Buy: New England Patriots Youth Face Masks, $25.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

