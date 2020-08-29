Is Neymar Jr. Leaving Nike for Puma?

Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior — who is widely known as Neymar Jr. — has hit the pitch in Nike soccer boots for years. But could that deal soon come to an end and a new one with German athletic giant Puma begin?

According to multiple reports, the Paris Saint-Germain F.C. star will announce on Sept. 1 that his time with Nike is coming to an end. Also, multiple reports state that Puma — a longtime major player in the soccer market — is the favorite to land the accomplished 28-year-old athlete.

In an email to FN, Nike has confirmed that Neymar is no longer an athlete ambassador of the brand.

Puma declined FN’s request today for comment.

Neymar has long been a Nike ambassador, and as recently as April of this year the brand revealed a special edition boot for Neymar Jr., the Mercurial Vapor Jogo Prismático. The boot was made available for purchase on April 6 via Nike.com.

The internationally-known athlete also helped deliver the first-ever soccer range for the company’s Jordan Brand label in October 2016, which made Neymar the first player to don Jumpman branding on the pitch. The NJR x Jordan collection included a new-look Hypervenom boot and a reimagined take of the Air Jordan 5 Low. Neymar Jr. (L) and NBA icon Michael Jordan in 2016. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Neymar x Air Jordan 5. CREDIT: Nike

