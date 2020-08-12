How to Become a New Balance Product Tester

If you’re a fan of New Balance and want to get a feel of the athletic brand’s products before they hit stores, there is a product testing program that you could apply for today.

To become a product tester for New Balance, the Boston-based brand has created a separate website — Product.testing.newbalance.com — where people can apply to be considered. On the landing page before the application process begins, the company also broke down the product testing process.

First, you will be notified by New Balance of a new prototype test, and if you choose to participate you will be mailed the prototype product. Next, you will test the products adhering to a set of instructions featured in New Balance’s product test system, which is where you will later submit your feedback. Once you have received your products, try them on and log into its Product Test system for further instruction on type of information we are looking for and how to submit your feedback.

The application process is simple. After creating an account, you will be asked to sign a product testing agreement and create a profile with basic information such as your gender, birthday, height and weight, address, shoe size and width and the primary activity you’d like to be involved in testing. The list includes basketball, running, training and several other sports and activities. Also, this page will ask if you are also interested in testing apparel.

Next, New Balance will send you to a page that poses questions relating to the product category you are interested in testing product in. If you selected training, for instance, you will be asked questions relating to the style training shoe you are willing to test, if you belong to a gym, the intensity you train with and several more.

After completing the questions, you will be brought to a profile page that allows you to search your current tests, available tests, past tests and view program details.