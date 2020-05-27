New Balance Reveals Pride Collection and Announces Partnership With LGBTQ+ Organization GLSEN

The New Balance FuelCell Echolucent for men from the brand's Pride collection.

As athletic powerhouses ramp up their Pride Month efforts, New Balance revealed its collection of footwear and apparel. The company also announced a multiyear relationship with a LGBTQ+ advocacy organization.

The New Balance Pride lineup features three footwear silhouettes delivered in bright, bold color palettes including men’s and women’s-specific colorways of the FuelCell Echolucent running shoe ($110), the 327 lifestyle shoe for men ($100) and a slide ($35). All of the looks are available now via Newbalance.com and will be for sale at select retailers in June. The collection also features T-shirts for men and women that retail for $32.

The New Balance FuelCell Echolucent for men from the brand’s Pride collection. CREDIT: Courtesy

New Balance 327 from the brand’s Pride collection. CREDIT: Courtesy

Also, the company revealed a new multiyear relationship with GLSEN, an organization that addresses LGBTQ+ issues for elementary through high school students. With the announcement, New Balance said it will donate $100,000 over two years to directly support GLSEN’s “Changing the Game” program, which was created to offer safe spaces in locker rooms and on the field of play.

The program, according to New Balance, offers digital resources such as webinars, training and an ambassador program focused on participation, practice and play. The statement further revealed that at least 250 educators will receive this training either in person or digitally this year, which will reach more than 200 schools.

“As a global company that recognizes the importance of diversity and inclusion, New Balance Athletics, Inc. is proud to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community around the world,” New Balance global director of brand marketing and operations Ian Fitzpatrick said in a statement. We believe in creating a level playing field and removing obstacles and barriers to play for all athletes.”