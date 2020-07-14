New Balance Taps Rising NBA Star Darius Bazley’s Style for Its First OMN1S Low Release

Kawhi Leonard won an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors in the New Balance OMN1S, a shoe worn by other notable ballers including Darius Bazley of the Oklahoma City Thunder. And soon, fans of the performance basketball sneaker will have a low-cut iteration to pick up.

Before month’s end, New Balance will bring the OMN1S Low to retail. The low-top version of the shoe has already been spotted on pro courts, with Bazley having worn them in game action.

The New Balance OMN1S Low will debut in the “Berry Lime” colorway, which the brand said is an homage to Bazley’s standout sense of style, which it described as “colorful, current and polished.” (New Balance said it became familiar with Bazley’s tastes during his internship in its Boston office.)

New Balance OMN1S Low “Berry Lime.” CREDIT: Courtesy

The court-ready look features several New Balance technologies such as its FuelCell foam designed to provide a propulsive feel, FitWeave on the upper to keep the foot locked-in and its Ultra Heel made to offer a snug supportive fit.

The New Balance OMN1S Low “Berry Lime” arrives via Newbalance.com on July 30, which is also the day the NBA season is slated to resume. The sneakers will retail for $140. And much like prior OMN1S releases, the brand will also deliver two lifestyle shoes — the 997 and the 850 — in a matching color palette.