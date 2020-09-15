Although renowned boutique is set to release another New Balance 997S collab before month’s end, sneakerheads are still searching for one that dropped more than a year ago.

The Bodega x New Balance 997S “No Days Off” arrived on April 4, 2019, a lifestyle look executed with several different premium materials including mesh, suede and leather. The multicolor look featured hues including purple, red, blue and others.

With the shoe releasing more than a year ago, it has long sold out. Thankfully for those still interested, there are pairs available now on the resale market.

On GOAT, for instance, pricing for the Bodega x New Balance 997S “No Days Off” at time of publication starts at $800 for a men’s size 7 or 8. The highest price is $2,000 for a size 7.5, 11 and 13.

StockX has the same pair with a low asking price of $500 for a men’s size 4.5 and a high bid of $815 for a size 10 at time of publication.

Stadium Goods only has two sizes available, men’s 8 and 11.5, selling for $1,030 and $949, respectfully. And Flight Club has five men’s sizes available — 6, 7, 8.5, 9.5 and 10 — starting at $800.

Bodega x New Balance 997S “No Days Off.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Bodega

