New Balance Signs Multiyear NBA Deal That Will Bring More Kawhi Leonard to Your TV Screen

“This relationship ingrains New Balance into the NBA’s global presence, a fandom and culture that transcends sport and is significantly larger than the game of basketball,” said Chris Davis, New Balance VP of Global Marketing, in a press release.

Through the deal, New Balance will create and broadcast digital and retail content featuring its athletes in their NBA uniforms and team logos, beginning with the “We Got Now” brand campaign.

The first “We Got Now” ad spot will feature Leonard. It will air on Friday, Feb. 28, during the matchup between Leonard’s Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets. Additional ads for the campaign will feature other New Balance ambassadors, including tennis player Coco Gauff, track-and-field star Sydney McLaughlin and rapper Jaden Smith.

“We Got Now champions a global generation fearlessly redefining themselves in pursuit of their passions,” Davis said. “New Balance believes in the power of now. It’s true the future belongs to everyone. But it’s right now that is ours.”

Earlier this month, New Balance debuted Leonard’s first signature sneaker, the “Kawhi,” during the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago. Leonard has been lacing up in the “OMN1S” on the court. Two NBA stars who signed with New Balance, Darius Bazley and Dejounte Murray, currently suit up in the “OMN1S.”

