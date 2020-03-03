New Balance is known for the domestically-made sneakers it has produced for years. However, the athletic footwear company has not had a Made in USA collection created by women — until now.

Available now via Newbalance.com is the brand’s first-ever Made by Women collection, a two-shoe lineup consisting of a Made 992 (the first time the look has been designed specifically for women) and a Made 997S. The sneakers, according to the brand, were designed and developed by women who work at New Balance’s design and manufacturing facilities in Massachusetts.

According to New Balance, the look of the Made 992 is a nod to the “outdoor trend of the heritage Made collection” and the Made 997S was inspired by a “carefree, beach vibe.” The Made 992 is executed primarily with neutral tones, featuring a beige, tan and brown upper with hits of yellow and navy. The look is completed with a white midsole and a gray outsole. And the Made 997S features a black, teal, white and blush color palette.

The Made 992 retails for $175 and the Made 997S comes with a $200 price tag.

New Balance Made by Women 997S. CREDIT: New Balance

New Balance Made by Women 992. CREDIT: New Balance

New Balance has been making noise with its Made looks as of late, unearthing the 1300JP for men late last month. The brand releases an iteration of the shoe every five years, and for the sixth version — which was manufactured in Skowhegan, Maine — New Balance used the same Vibram outsole, color combination and stitch work as the original M1300 that was released in 1985. The sneaker, which retailed for $300, has sold out on Newbalance.com. However, it could still be purchased on the resale market with prices on StockX starting at $300 and GOAT at $330.

New Balance Made 1300JP. CREDIT: New Balance

