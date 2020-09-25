New Balance Launches Its M920 Series Crafted in England

New Balance just launched its latest sneaker, which is a sure bet to become part of this year’s “dad” shoe trend with its chunky catalog. The New Balance M920 shoe has been crafted in Flimby, Cumbria, U.K., to blend details from the classic 900 and 1000 series.

The M920 is designed with quality multi-fabric mesh and suede upper. Crafted with ENCAP cushioning, the lightweight sneaker is made for performance lifestyle and everyday wear. The shoe comes in several different colorways including a multi-color, a black-gray-mint-orange, an orange, and a gray.

The “Debut” colorway features a predominantly grayscale with hints of navy, black and burgundy accents previously seen on the 900 and 1000 New Balance series. With a sleek shape, mesh base and slender sole unit, the M920 showcases a sporty silhouette made practical for nighttime jogging with its reflective “N” logo.

The M920 will launch Saturday on Newbalance.com and retails for $209.

In related news, earlier this week, the Boston-based athletic giant teamed up with Bodega to release the 997S “Better Days” collaboration. The shoe, of which its colorway was inspired by the “journey from training to tanning,” launched today and features a low-profile silhouette made of premium suede and nuback overlays. Like the above M920, the “Better Days” sneaker was designed with ENCAP technology for a cushioned underfoot.

New Balance is known for its collaborations and in addition to the Bodega shoe, New Balance and NBA star Kawhi Leonard are collaborating with Jolly Ranchers on a new footwear collection that’s arriving in October.