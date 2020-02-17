New Balance Reveals Kawhi Leonard’s Debut Signature Shoe Ahead of the NBA All-Star Game

NBA star Kawhi Leonard has worn the New Balance OMN1S on the court after signing with the brand in November 2018. And even though the shoe is closely associated with the baller, it is not his signature sneaker.

Today, ahead of the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago, New Balance revealed his debut signature shoe with the brand, dubbed Kawhi.

The brand confirmed that Leonard’s first-ever shoe with the brand bearing his name will release in limited quantities this spring with a broader launch in the fall. The price point of the shoe has not been revealed.

New Balance also confirmed that Leonard will wear the sneaker during tonight’s game.

New Balance Kawhi. CREDIT: New Balance

Although the OMN1S is not his signature shoe, Leonard helped New Balance garner more attention for the look during NBA All-Star Weekend, specifically a collaboration with Chicago native Joe Freshgoods. The collaborator not only reimagined the court-ready OMN1s, he also gave a classic from the brand a new look, the 992, for the two-shoe “No Emotions Are Emotions” lineup.

Leonard, the leader of the Los Angeles Clippers, is a four-time NBA All-Star, a two-time NBA champion and a two-time NBA Finals MVP. Prior to joining New Balance, the accomplished baller was an ambassador for Jordan Brand.

Another look at the New Balance Kawhi. CREDIT: New Balance

The outsole of the New Balance Kawhi. CREDIT: New Balance

A closeup of the New Balance Kawhi signature shoe. CREDIT: New Balance

