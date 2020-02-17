Chance the Rapper and Kawhi Leonard Put New Balance on Center Stage During the NBA All-Star Game

Several of the major sneaker brands were represented during the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago, but New Balance was synonymous with the event’s biggest moments.

The athletic company revealed its debut signature sneaker for Kawhi Leonard, the New Balance Kawhi, moments before tip-off. And during the game, the baller — with the shoe bearing his name laced up — dropped a game-high 30 points as part of Team LeBron in the 157-155 win over Team Giannis. His performance earned him the inaugural Kobe Bryant NBA All-Star MVP Award.

According to New Balance, the signature look will release in limited quantities this spring with a broader launch in the fall.

Kawhi Leonard holding the inaugural Kobe Bryant NBA All-Star Game MVP Award. CREDIT: AP Photo/David Banks

New Balance Kawhi. CREDIT: New Balance

The brand also was front and center for the game’s halftime show, thanks to Chance the Rapper. The artist hit the stage with the Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 992 “No Emotions Are Emotions” collaboration, which released over NBA All-Star Weekend. (Joe Freshgoods, a Chicago native, also reimagined the New Balance OMN1S, the shoe Leonard wore before debuting his signature sneaker tonight.)

The lowest ask on StockX of the Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 992 at time of publication was $414 and the highest bid is at $575.

Chance the Rapper wearing the Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 992 collab during the 2020 NBA All-Star Game. CREDIT: AP Photo/Nam Huh

Joe Freshgoods x New Balance Made 992 “No Emotions Are Emotions.” CREDIT: New Balance

