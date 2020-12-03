Kawhi Leonard’s ‘Christmas’ New Balance Shoe Is Inspired by a Mythical Snow Beast

New Balance and Kawhi Leonard are celebrating Christmas a bit early this year with a festive iteration of his signature basketball shoe.

The Boston-based sportswear brand took to social media to unveil the upcoming New Balance Kawhi in the “Christmas” colorway, which is set to hit retail next week. The look is executed with a wintery light blue color scheme that covers a majority of the mid-cut upper, which is offset by a white patent leather ankle collar, tongue and shoelaces. Adding to the look is a metallic silver foam midsole and a blue outsole.

New Balance revealed on Instagram that this iteration pays homage to one of Leonard’s favorite mythical beasts: the Snow Wasset. The creature is always looking to hunt similar to how Leonard attacks his opponents on the basketball court, according to the brand, which is referenced with the logo on the tongue showing claws gripping a basketball.

The brand also announced that the New Balance Kawhi “Christmas” will be released alongside a full apparel collection at Newbalance.com and at select retailers on Dec. 11 in Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, China, Canada, the U.S., Italy and the Netherlands. Additional select retail partners will launch the collection on Dec. 15.

In related New Balance Hoops news, the brand reissued its classic 550 silhouette in its two original red and blue colorways this month, which is now available at select retailers for $110.