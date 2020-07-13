Jaden Smith’s First New Balance Collab Is Coming Soon

Nearly a year after linking up with New Balance, Jaden Smith is finally ready to debut his first signature sneaker with the brand.

Last week and into the weekend, both the athletic wear label and the “Summertime in Paris” entertainer shared multiple images teasing the New Balance Vision Racer, a style named purportedly in honor of Smith’s tour. The silhouette — Smith’s first collaborative release since joining the New Balance team — appears to borrow design elements from the ’90s and early aughts, with an oversize heel tab and a textured leather upper as well as an ultra-chunky midsole resembling a custom pair sported by Smith on the tour. The style comes in a bold color palette of baby blue with a hot pink “Vision” on the underfoot visible through a rubber outsole with translucent leaves.

So far, neither New Balance nor Smith have offered concrete details regarding the release, but insiders are expecting the Vision Racer to be dropped in the coming weeks. The style is expected to sell on New Balance’s website and at select retail partners; the price point has not been announced at this time but it is thought to be selling for somewhere in the $140 and up range.

Known for his colorful, androgynous style, Smith first joined forces with New Balance in June 2019. In the “Skate Kitchen” star’s role as a New Balance ambassador, his first duty was to promote a model of the 997, one the brand’s popular dad shoe silhouettes.

In addition to his work with New Balance, Smith has landed several other high-profile deals in the fashion and footwear space. The “Watch Me” performer appeared as part of the star-studded cast for Louis Vuitton’s pre-fall ’19 campaign. His eco-friendly company, Just (maker of Just Water) teamed up in September 2019 with Allbirds, the sustainably minded sneaker startup. Smith was also tapped by Levi’s to star in its latest ad campaign, appearing alongside longtime pal Hailey Baldwin. What’s more, the A-lister’s apparel company, MSFTSrep, partnered with Stance in August 2019, debuting its “Trippy Summer” collection at a pop-up shop in Los Angeles.

