New Balance Is the Latest Athletic Powerhouse to Deliver a Carbon-Fiber Plate Running Shoe

Several athletic brands have released performance running shoes with carbon-fiber plates, and New Balance is set to release one of its own.

Next month, New Balance will release the FuelCell RC Elite, a shoe the brand has dubbed “the ideal marathon racer” that was designed with the insights and data accumulated from its crew of elite Team NB athletes. Also, New Balance said it took the learnings from the FuelCell 5280 mile shoe — which it worked on alongside its elite athletes in 2017 — and applied them to the FuelCell RC Elite marathon racer.

New Balance equipped the FuelCell RC Elite with its most advanced FuelCell cushioning compound, which the brand explained is lighter in weight and offers better energy return than its current FuelCell TC training shoe. It also features a full-length carbon fiber plate that New Balance said is made for propulsion on race day. The performance look is completed with a lightweight Dynaride outsole that was created to offer reliable traction in dynamic conditions.

The New Balance FuelCell RC Elite arrives on Sept. 15 and will retail for $225.

New Balance FuelCell RC Elite in a men’s colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

The medial side of the New Balance FuelCell RC Elite in a men’s colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

New Balance FuelCell RC Elite in a women’s colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance