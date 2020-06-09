New Balance Launches Reusable Face Masks for the Public After Making More Than 1 Million Masks for Health-Care Workers

With face masks having become a must-have accessory in recent months, New Balance announced today that it is beginning to sell face masks for consumers.

Beginning today, the athletic giant is offering the new NB Face Mask V3, a lightweight and breathable face mask complete with a moldable nose piece for enhanced comfort. The masks are made up of three layers: a polyester/TPU combo; a suede polyester fabric; and a polyurethane filtration foam and nylon tricot. Made in the United States at New Balance’s Lawrence, Mass. factory, the masks are machine washable and stay secure with over-ear loops. A pack of three sells for $25 on Newbalance.com.

A look at New Balance’s NB Face Mask V3. CREDIT: Courtesy

In addition to its newly designed NB Face Mask V3, New Balance said it plans to sell an athletics-ready face mask sometime next month. What’s more, the label says it has produced more than 1 million general-use face masks for the healthcare community since it began production in late March. Previously, New Balance said it was producing more than 100,000 masks weekly at its factories in Lawrence, Mass., and Norridgewock, Maine.

“We are incredibly proud and humbled to do our part to help so many in our healthcare community by producing more than 1 million masks in the past two months,” stated New Balance chief operating officer Dave Wheeler. “We are thankful that the innovative thinking of our associates, our long history of domestic manufacturing and the work of our highly skilled teams in our factories have allowed us to quickly adapt to help meet the immense mask needs of the healthcare community, and now the general public.”

In addition to switching its New England facilities from manufacturing sneakers to making face masks in March, New Balance announced in early May that it would deliver more than 13,000 pairs of free shoes to front-line health-care workers. To get the sneakers, worth over $1 million, into the hands of medical professionals, New Balance teamed up with hospitals in the New England area and St. Louis, two areas in which it has corporate operations.

