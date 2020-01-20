New Balance Is Releasing a Black History Month Sneaker Collection

With Black History Month just days away, New Balance will soon release an extensive collection of footwear options to celebrate.

According to retailer Finish Line’s release calendar, the collection will consist of classic silhouettes including the 850, 574, 997S, as well as Los Angeles Clippers’ starting forward Kawhi Leonard’s OMN1S signature basketball sneaker.

Each sneaker features navy blue as its base with contrasting colors of gray, red and gold throughout. Each pair is also equipped with red laces for added contrast to the silhouettes. Subtle details are seen throughout the product image,s including the word ‘Inspire’ emblazoned on the OMN1S’ midfoot strap. The 574, 997S and the OMN1S models come complete with a a navy blue midsole ,while the 850 opts for a gold-speckled gray midsole. Below, see detailed shots of each style.

The New Balance 574 “Black History Month.” CREDIT: Finish Line

The New Balance 997S “Black History Month.” CREDIT: Finish Line

The New Balance 850 “Black History Month.” CREDIT: Finish Line

The New Balance OMN1S “Black History Month.” CREDIT: Finish Line

While New Balance has yet to officially reveal its latest collection, Finish Line has the kicks dropping on Jan. 30 — just in time for Black History Month’s Feb. 1 kickoff and a week and a half after the celebration of MLK Day, Jan. 20, which commemorates the achievements of famed Civil Rights Movement leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The styles are expected to be sold on Newbalance.com as well as to be carried in select New Balance stockists in the U.S.

