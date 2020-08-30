If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking for a clean and classy pre-fall sneaker, and want something that is trending, you may want to check out the New Balance 574 “Summer Fog.”

The “Summer Fog” iteration of New Balance’s iconic 574 silhouette sports a clean aesthetic, delivered in white, gray, navy blue and gold hues, with hits of red on the heel’s NB branding and on the midsole. The look is completed with a classic gum outsole.

If you are men’s size 13, you can buy the shoe today for the $80 retail price via Newbalance.com. However, this is the only size available on the brand’s domestic website.

But on the brand’s European site, there are several men’s sizes available of the New Balance 574 “Summer Fog” with a price tag of 100 euros (approximately $119 at the current exchange rate).

Watch on FN

For all other men’s sizes domestically, the resale market is the place to pick up a pair. GOAT, for instance, has a full size run of the shoe available, from 7 to 14 including half sizes. Each pair comes with a $200 price tag.

New Balance 574 “Summer Fog.”

To Buy: New Balance 574 Summer Fog, $200; GOAT.com

To Buy: New Balance 574 Summer Fog, $80; Newbalance.com

To Buy: New Balance 574 Summer Fog, 100 euros (roughly $119); Newbalance.eu

A look from above the New Balance 574 “Summer Fog.” CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

The medial side of the New Balance 574 “Summer Fog.” CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance