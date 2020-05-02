New Balance’s Buzzy 327 Sneaker Is Arriving This Month

When fashion house Casablanca revealed its New Balance collaboration at Paris Fashion Week in January, the buzz around the athletic brand’s 327 sneaker was palpable. This month, NB will release more iterations of the shoe without a collaborative partner.

Three colorways of the acclaimed 327, which is inspired by New Balance’s runners from the 1970s, will hit Newbalance.com and select retailers worldwide on May 9. There will be two for men — a tonal gray look and a multicolor style with blue, orange, yellow and white — and a version with black, gray and pale pink hues for women.

The men’s colorways of the New Balance 327 sneaker will retail for $110 and the women’s look will come with a $90 price tag.

The sneaker features uppers made with nylon and suede including suede vamp fangs as well as oversized “N” branding inspired by the retro 320 (which New Balance said is its first shoe to use the logo) and studded gum outsoles and heel wraps that are a nod to the 355 trail runner.

A tonal gray, white and black iteration of the New Balance 327. CREDIT: Courtesy

One of three lead colorways of the New Balance 327 sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy

In March, New Balance announced it was delaying the anticipated 327 collaboration with Casablanca from its original April 4 release date to April 18. The rollout shifted to online-only, with top retailers worldwide stocking it including Kith in the U.S., End Clothing doors throughout Europe and Dover Street Market in Japan, among several others.