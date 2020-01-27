NBA Players Send Thoughtful Messages to Kobe Bryant on Their Sneakers During Games

Kobe Bryant only played for the Los Angeles Lakers during his illustrious 20-year career. But last night, teams and players across the NBA paid tribute to the baller who died in a helicopter crash early Sunday in Calabasas, Calif., in the most fitting ways possible.

To start tonight’s schedule of games, teams across the league swapped 8-second and 24-second violations, a nod to both of the numbers the late baller wore as a pro. (Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, who typically wears the No. 11, also came out against the Washington Wizards wearing the No. 8.) And the Dallas Mavericks released a statement from team owner Mark Cuban stating the No. 24 will never be worn again by any player on his team.

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban issued the following statement on the passing of Kobe and Gianna Bryant. pic.twitter.com/Ua41YrvTMZ — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) January 27, 2020

But for several players, the most personal way of showing love to the Black Mamba was sending a message through their sneakers.

Included in the players writing personal messages on their game shoes were Young, Austin Rivers of the Houston Rockets and Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors, who added nods to Bryant on their Adidas sneakers, and Kelly Oubre Jr. of the Phoenix Suns who wrote “Mamba 4L” on his Converse All Star Pro BB.

Austin Rivers with a message for Kobe Bryant on his Crazy BYW X shoes. CREDIT: AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro was worn by Jaxson Hayes and Frank Jackson of the New Orleans Pelicans, who wrote the phrases “Mamba Mentality” and “R.I.P. Bean” on their pairs, respectively. And Montrezl Harrell of the Los Angeles Clippers wore the Undefeated x Nike Kobe 1 Protro with messages written for Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who also died in the helicopter crash.

Montrezl Harrell paying tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant with his Undefeated x Nike Kobe 1 Protro. CREDIT: AP Photo/Reinhold Matay

Bryant died today in a Calabasas, Calif., helicopter crash, as first reported by TMZ Sports and confirmed by the L.A. County Sheriffs department. According to AP, the crash resulted in nine fatalities. He was 41 years old.

Want more?

Remembering Kobe Bryant, the Family Man

Sneaker World Reacts to NBA Icon Kobe Bryant’s Death