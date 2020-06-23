Converse-Sponsored WNBA Star Natasha Cloud Puts Career on Hold to Focus on Social Justice Reform

WNBA star Natasha Cloud, who signed a deal with Converse this month, announced on social media today that she is putting her basketball career on hold to focus on social reform.

“This has been one of the toughest decisions of my career. But, I will be foregoing the 2020 WNBA season. There’s a lot of factors that led to this decision, but the biggest being that I am more than an athlete,” the pro basketball standout wrote on her Instagram and Twitter accounts. “I have a responsibility to myself, to my community, and to my future children to fight for something that is much bigger than myself and the game of basketball. I will instead, continue the fight on the front lines for social reform, because until black lives matter, all lives can’t matter. #TogetherWeStand #BLM #illbeback #2021“

Converse announced it had signed the 2019 WNBA champion on June 8, and in the statement revealing the new deal, the brand said her role as an activist was equally as important as her on-court abilities.

“Cloud is known for extending her influence through leadership efforts that place emphasis on being a voice for the voiceless, specifically using her platform to speak out against the racial injustices that are killing Black people in America, while also advocating for equality for women and the LGBTQ+ community and working to guide youth in her communities,” Converse said in a statement.

The Converse statement continued: “As with all members of the Converse family, our goal is to serve as a both a canvas for their creative vision and to spark progress in their communities. We look forward to amplifying her voice for the causes she believes in and will keep you updated on our community efforts following our recent commitment.”

The guard won the title last season with the Washington Mystics, besting the Connecticut Sun in five games. Since entering the league in 2015, Cloud has averaged 6.3 points, 4.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.