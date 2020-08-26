Converse’s Latest Chuck 70 Collaboration Is With 7 Moncler and Fragment Design

Converse and Fragment Design’s ongoing partnership continues with a new sneaker project that’s releasing soon.

This time, the duo is switching things up by tapping 7 Moncler to work on two new iterations of the Chuck 70 Low, which will hit shelves on Sept. 3. The brands have kept it simple for this collaboration with white- and black-based styles with signature details throughout.

The lateral side of the 7 Moncler x Fragment Design x Converse Chuck 70 collab. CREDIT: Converse

The model features a low-profile look with the use of canvas on the upper. The black colorway offers a touch of contrast with white stitching, however the white makeup opts for a tonal aesthetic. Both Moncler and Fragment’s signature logos are emblazoned on the heel along with subtle text that can be seen on the midsole, which has been a staple to sneaker releases from Fragment. The monochromatic look continues onto the two-toned sole but the classic patch on the heel is remixed with Fragment’s lightning bolt design.

The 7 Moncler x Fragment Design x Converse Chuck 70 Low styles are releasing on Converse’s online store at 10 a.m. ET and at select Converse retailers starting on Sept. 3. Each shoe will come with a $135 price tag.

A top view of the 7 Moncler x Fragment Design x Converse Chuck 70 collab. CREDIT: Converse

The heel of the 7 Moncler x Fragment Design x Converse Chuck 70 collab. CREDIT: Converse

In related Converse news, famed designer Jerry Lorenzo is releasing his Fear of God Essentials x Converse Skidgrip collab tomorrow.