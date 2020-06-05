MLB Face Masks Let You to Safely Support Your Favorite Baseball Teams

Baseball fans, get ready to support your team in a safe way.

Retailers like FOCO, the MLB Shop and Fanatics now offer single purchases as well as three-packs of protective face masks inspired by all of the league’s teams. From the Atlanta Braves to the Los Angeles Dodgers to the World Series champion Washington Nationals, you can buy these coverings for the whole family with both adult and small sizing. Prices range from $15 for an individual mask to $25 for bulk packages at MLBShop.com, Fanatics.com and FOCO.com.

The masks are currently available for pre-sale only with products expected to ship no later than July 9 from Fanatics and the MLB Shop and no later than July 10 from FOCO. Finished with a breathable cotton lining and stretchable ear loops, these masks are both reusable and anti-dust for extra protection.

The proceeds of the masks, depending on the style and retailer, are going towards two important organizations: Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief provider in the United States, and The All In Challenge Foundation, a nonprofit creating change across communities especially through tackling food insecurity. The All in Challenge in particular draws participation from celebrities and athletes across the board including Alex Rodriguez, Peyton Manning, Chrissy Teigen and more.

With its production of masks, the MLB joins the likes of Old Navy, J.Crew, Reformation and more that have begun offering their own versions of the protective face gear, and for good reason. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing or sneezing — even if those people aren’t exhibiting symptoms. Therefore, face masks provide a mitigating barrier between yourself and others where social distancing cannot be maintained.

Ahead, shop masks from a few top teams with more available at Fanatics.

