Mizuno Updates Another Beloved Running Shoe With New Ultrasoft Cushioning Tech

After launching the Wave Rider 24 running shoe last month with its latest rebound and softness-focused midsole material, Mizuno has started August by releasing another performance sneaker with the tech.

Available now is the latest addition to Mizuno’s acclaimed Wave Sky neutral running shoe franchise: the Wave Sky 4 Waveknit. The model is available now via Mizunousa.com in both men’s and women’s sizing, as well as wide widths for men and women, and retails for $160.

The Wave Sky 4 Waveknit features Mizuno Enerzy, the brand’s latest midsole material created to offer greater rebound and increased softness.

“The new Wave Sky 4 Waveknit​, focuses on improving smoothness while remaining consistent on fit and ride,” Mizuno product manager for running footwear and apparel Tina Danforth said in a statement. “This new material delivers an increase of 17% in softness and 15% higher energy return than our previous material. The new Wave Sky 4 Waveknit ​will feel familiar to wearers of the previous model but entice new consumers with the updated Mizuno Enerzy midsole.”

Related EmRata Pairs New Balance Sneakers With a Floral Mini Dress for a Beach Day Lucy Hale Wears Her Favorite Lululemon Leggings & Pink Adidas at the Park The Best Halloween Face Masks for Adults & Kids

Aside from Mizuno Enerzy tech, the Wave Sky 4 Waveknit features an updated lacing system aimed at providing a comfortable and consistent fit, the brand’s Waveknit upper construction designed to offer a secure yet flexible for natural foot movement and 3-D RunBird branding to give the shoe a sleeker design.

Watch on FN

Mizuno Wave Sky 4 Waveknit. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mizuno

To Buy: Mizuno Wave Sky 4 Waveknit, $160 (Men’s)

To Buy: Mizuno Wave Sky 4 Waveknit, $160 (Women’s)

Last month, Mizuno introduced the Wave Rider 24 in versions with engineered mesh and Waveknit uppers, which was the first performance running look from the brand to feature Mizuno Enerzy foam technology. According to Mizuno, the Wave Rider 24 was built to appease runners looking for a smooth and lightweight ride but aren’t willing to sacrifice durability or comfort during long runs.