Mizuno Updates Its Acclaimed Wave Rider Running Shoe With New Cushioning Technology

Mizuno has added a new model to its acclaimed Wave Rider franchise, and for fans of fresh innovation this sneaker is built with a new midsole material from the brand.

The Wave Rider 24 is the first performance running look from the brand to feature Mizuno Enerzy foam technology, which the company said features a 15% increase in rebound and 17% bump in softness compared to conventional materials.

According to Mizuno, the Wave Rider 24 was built to appease runners looking for a smooth and lightweight ride but aren’t willing to sacrifice durability or comfort during long runs.

“Runners will quickly feel the soft landing and efficient energy transfer to the center of the platform and the snappy energy return at toe off,” Mizuno Running USA VP Chuck Couch said in a statement. “Moreover, runners will have more color and material options than ever before, as we have enhanced the lineup of Wave Rider 24 colorways to include both engineered mesh and Waveknit.”

Mizuno Wave Rider 24 with engineered mesh uppers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mizuno

To Buy: Mizuno Wave Rider 24 for Men (engineered mesh upper), $130

Aside from the new midsole tech, Mizuno delivered the Wave Rider 24 with two different uppers. One version comes with a new lightweight engineered mesh with horizontal laser perforations and the other employs proprietary Waveknit construction meant to provide comfort, breathability and support.

The Mizuno Wave Rider 24 is available now via Mizunousa.com in sizing for men and women and comes with a $130 retail price.

Mizuno Wave Rider 24 with Waveknit uppers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mizuno

To Buy: Mizuno Wave Rider 24 for Women (Waveknit upper), $130

