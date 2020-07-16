Michael Jordan’s Rarest Sneakers To Be Auctioned Off Courtesy of Christie’s & Stadium Goods

Stadium Goods and Christie’s have partnered to host a new auction inspired by legendary basketball star Michael Jordan.

Titled the “Original Air: Michael Jordan Game-Worn and Player Exclusive Sneaker Rarities,” the British auction house and secondary sneaker market standout together will offer an auction featuring a selection of the former Chicago Bulls MVP’s expansive shoe collection. The listings kick off on July 30 and run through Aug. 13.

Michael Jordan’s Nike Air Ship sneakers from 1984. CREDIT: Courtesy

The auction will be broken down into 11 lots and will include a series of sneakers such as game-worn Nike Air Ship sneakers from 1984 that predated the athlete’s Air Jordan line; this pair’s estimated price is anywhere from $350,000 to $550,000.

The offering also will present a game-worn pair of Air Jordan 7 “Olympic” sneakers from the All-Star’s participation with the “Dream Team” at the 1992 Olympics alongside Scottie Pippen, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and more; these Jordans are worth around $50,000 to $70,000.

Michael Jordan sails high above teammate Magic Johnson at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. CREDIT: Susan Ragan/AP/Shutterstock

Air Jordan 7 “Olympic” CREDIT: Courtesy

The final sneaker that has been announced thus far is a 1998 Air Jordan 14 “Chicago” iteration, worn in practice between games of the 1998 NBA Finals as seen in the recent ESPN docuseries “The Last Dance.” The rare colorway comes with an estimated price of $6,000 to $8,000.