Michael Jordan’s Game-Worn Sneakers From 1985 Are Up for Auction

An autographed pair of sneakers worn by Michael Jordan is hitting the auction block — and it’s expected to fetch more than $100,000.

The Nike Air Jordan 1s, which were designed for the basketball legend in 1985, have gone up for sale on Sotheby’s site. The shoes come in the “Chicago” colorway — arguably the most recognizable game-worn pair for the NBA icon and former Chicago Bulls champ — and is currently at a starting bid of $100,000 at the auction, which closes on May 17.

Jordan’s mid-height sneakers feature red laces, the brand’s Swoosh logos and the first Air Jordan insignia. Designed by Peter Moore, the Air Jordan 1s are also a mismatched pair: The left shoe is a size 13, while the right is a slightly larger size 13.5 — like most of Jordan’s own basketball sneakers.

The shoes are being sold by collector Jordan Geller, who founded the sneaker museum Shoezeum, located in downtown Las Vegas where they were previously on display.

Nike gave Jordan his own signature collection of footwear and apparel in 1984. The shoes’ auction coincides with the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan brand, as well as the screening of the final episode of the 10-part documentary series, based on Jordan’s life and basketball career, “The Last Dance” on ESPN.

It’s not the first time a pair of coveted sneakers have made it on Sotheby’s site. Last year, the New York City-based broker, which is recognized for auctioning off fine art, jewelry and other collectibles, held its first auction entirely dedicated to sneakers. It fetched a record $437,500 for the 1972 Nike Waffle Racing Flat “Moon Shoe” — the most expensive sneakers ever sold at an auction.