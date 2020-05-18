Michael Jordan’s Game-Worn and Signed Dream Team Sneakers Are Up for Auction

Fans of the 1992 Dream Team can soon own autographed sneakers from the legendary squad’s biggest names.

Game-worn and autographed shoes from NBA icons Michael Jordan’s Air Jordan 7, a Converse style for Magic Johnson and Scottie Pippen’s Nikes are available as part of the Lelands 2020 Spring Classic Auction, which currently accepting bids that will remain open until June 19. And according to the sports memorabilia auction house, a portion of the proceeds from the sales will benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.

The sneakers, Lelands said, were worn by the players during the Tournament of Americas qualifying event leading up to the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and the consignor was a Dream Team support staff member who received the sneakers directly from the players in the locker room after the tournament championship game.

Magic Johnson’s game-worn, signed Converse sneakers from the Dream Team. CREDIT: Courtesy

Scottie Pippen’s Nike sneakers from the Dream Team era. CREDIT: Courtesy

Another pair of Jordan’s game-worn sneakers include a Converse pair worn during his 1981-82 season during the University of North Carolina, which are also signed.

Aside from Dream Team shoes, other highlights from the auction include three pairs of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s signed game-worn shoes including a Nike Zoom Kobe 1 worn in 2006, Nike Zoom Kobe 2 “Orca” from a 2007 Western Conference Quarterfinals game and a Nike Zoom Kobe 3 worn during a Western Conference Finals game.

On Sunday, a game-worn pair of Jordan’s Nike Air Jordan 1s from 1985 sold in a Sotheby’s auction for $560,000, which is the highest amount ever paid for a pair of sneakers.