Michael Jordan’s Original Game-Worn Jordan 1s Break Record for Most Expensive Sneakers Ever Sold

Michael Jordan is still setting records.
The basketball legend’s original game-worn Nike Air Jordan 1s from 1985 sold for $560,000 — the highest amount ever fetched for a pair of sneakers — in an online auction this afternoon. The previous record for most expensive sneakers was set in July 2019, when the Nike Waffle Racing Flat “Moon Shoe” from 1972 sold for $437,500.
Sotheby’s had estimated the kicks to sell for between $100,000 and $150,000, but the shoes sold for more than 3.5 times that after a bidding war in the final minutes of auction drove the price up by $300,000, according to the auction house. The sale coincides with the airing of “The Last Dance,” an ESPN documentary about Jordan’s career with the Chicago Bulls, which airs its final two episodes tonight.
“We are extremely excited about today’s record-breaking result!” Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s director of e-commerce development, said in a release. “We saw tremendous bidding up until the moment the sale closed, with the value more than doubling in the final hour alone. That coupled with strong international bidding from six countries on four continents shows not only the incredible appeal of Michael Jordan as one of the most recognizable and legendary athletes of all time, but also that sneaker collecting is truly a global and growing market.”
Jordan’s mid-height sneakers feature red laces, the brand’s Swoosh logos and the first Air Jordan insignia. Designed by Peter Moore, the Air Jordan 1s are also a mismatched pair: The left shoe is a size 13, while the right is a slightly larger size 13.5 — like most of Jordan’s own basketball sneakers. The shoes were sold by collector Jordan Geller, who founded the sneaker museum Shoezeum, located in downtown Las Vegas where they were previously on display.