Michael Jordan’s Original Game-Worn Jordan 1s Break Record for Most Expensive Sneakers Ever Sold

Michael Jordan is still setting records.

The basketball legend’s original game-worn Nike Air Jordan 1s from 1985 sold for $560,000 — the highest amount ever fetched for a pair of sneakers — in an online auction this afternoon. The previous record for most expensive sneakers was set in July 2019, when the Nike Waffle Racing Flat “Moon Shoe” from 1972 sold for $437,500.

Sotheby’s had estimated the kicks to sell for between $100,000 and $150,000, but the shoes sold for more than 3.5 times that after a bidding war in the final minutes of auction drove the price up by $300,000, according to the auction house. The sale coincides with the airing of “The Last Dance,” an ESPN documentary about Jordan’s career with the Chicago Bulls, which airs its final two episodes tonight.