Merrell Releases a Two-Shoe Collab With Trail Sisters and a Film for International Women’s Day

With International Women’s Day here, outdoor standout Merrell revealed its latest female-focused collab with the online community Trail Sisters, featuring two eye-catching looks ready for some off-road running.

The two-shoe lineup features new-look iterations of the Antora, which is out now, and the Banshee, which is available for preorder and will release before month’s end. The bold aesthetics of the shoes were created by artist Sarah Uhl, who was selected for the project by Trail Sisters founder Gina Lucrezi.

The Antora features a jacquard engineered mesh and TPU upper with reflective details for visibility in low light, overlays for stability, rock plates and grippy Vibram TC5+ outsoles with adaptive lugs. It can be picked up today via Merrell.com and retails for $120.

Trail Sisters x Merrell Antora. CREDIT: Merrell

The Banshee, which is available for preorder online now, is built with a molded TPU heel counter for stability, the brand’s M Select Grip outsole for durable traction and a comfort achilles collar. It will retail for $110.

Trail Sisters x Merrell Banshee. CREDIT: Merrell

Aside from the shoes, Merrell released a short film titled “Ripple Effect” for International Women’s Day. The video was shot in Colorado by a team of women filmmakers, and according to the brand, “celebrates the centennial of the 19th Amendment by sharing the work of sculptor Jane DeDecker.” It also features Lucrezi as well as Merrell trail running ambassadors Anna Frost and Mirna Valerio.

