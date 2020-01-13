Shoe of the Week: By Not Using Dyes on This Trail Runner, Merrell Conserves Water & Energy

Sustainability has always been important to the outdoor industry, however, the push to have eco-friendly performance looks on retail shelves is stronger than ever. One brand that will deliver a fall ’20 trail runner that Mother Nature should be pleased with is Merrell.

For the season, the outdoor company will release the Agility Synthesis 2 Undyed, a vegan-friendly style made without dyes or pigments, which saves water and energy during the manufacturing process.

Merrell continues the sustainability story throughout the rest of the shoe, which features several recycled elements such as the laces, breathable mesh lining, external rear sling and the jacquard and TPU uppers.