Sign up for our newsletter today!

Shoe of the Week: By Not Using Dyes on This Trail Runner, Merrell Conserves Water & Energy

By Peter Verry
Peter Verry

Peter Verry

More Stories By

View All
Merrell Agility Synthesis 2 Undyed
A closeup of the fall '20 Merrell Agility Synthesis 2 Undyed.
CREDIT: George Chinsee

Sustainability has always been important to the outdoor industry, however, the push to have eco-friendly performance looks on retail shelves is stronger than ever. One brand that will deliver a fall ’20 trail runner that Mother Nature should be pleased with is Merrell.

For the season, the outdoor company will release the Agility Synthesis 2 Undyed, a vegan-friendly style made without dyes or pigments, which saves water and energy during the manufacturing process.

Merrell continues the sustainability story throughout the rest of the shoe, which features several recycled elements such as the laces, breathable mesh lining, external rear sling and the jacquard and TPU uppers.

The trail-ready look is also equipped with several proprietary technologies including mountain-grade Quantum Grip rubber outsoles, lightweight FloatPro foam midsole cushioning and FlexConnect midsole flex-grooves for enhanced ground feel.

The Merrell Agility Synthesis 2 Undyed will come with a $120 price tag.

Merrell Agility Synthesis 2 Undyed
The Merrell Agility Synthesis 2 Undyed for fall ’20.
CREDIT: George Chinsee

Want more?

Shoe of the Week: Hoka One One Tweaks Ultramarathon Legend Karl ‘Speedgoat’ Meltzer’s Trail Shoe

Shoe of the Week: Adidas Outdoor’s Stylish Free Hiker Gets a Major Sustainable Upgrade

Shoe of the Week: Timberland Has a New 6-Inch Boot That’s Made With Recycled Plastic

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad