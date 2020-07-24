Beloved designer Melody Ehsani has delivered multiple sought-after collaborations with Jordan Brand, giving some of the company’s most celebrated sneakers new looks. And even though they haven’t on retail shelves in months, having sold out almost instantly, sneakerheads are still on the hunt for a pair.

One of the more anticipated Air Jordan collabs in recent memory was the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE “Melody Ehsani,” which arrived on Nov. 8 via Melodyehsani.com. A subsequent launch took place on Nov. 15 on Jordan.com, the SNKRS app and select retailers. When it dropped it retailed for $130, however now it is on the resale market with a much higher price tag.

The lowest asking price StockX, for instance, is $1,020 for a women’s size 10.5. At Stadium Goods, the lowest price for a size is $1,030 for a women’s 5.5. And on GOAT, the lowest price is for a women’s size 5, which will run you $960.

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE “Melody Ehsani.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Jordan Brand

Ehsani also gave the Air Jordan Women’s OG a new look, a predominantly black shoe also using Nike’s popular black infrared hue and cherry details. The Melody Ehsani x Women’s Air Jordan OG SP dropped on March 14 via Melodyehsani.com with a broader launch on March 19 through Jordan.com and at select retailers. Retail price was $150.

Although the shoes on the resale market come with a higher price tag than retail, the shoes aren’t much more expensive. In fact, you can get a pair in select sizing for less than retail if you act fast. GOAT, for instance, has a women’s size 5 listed at $140.

On Stadium Goods, the lowest price is $255 for a women’s size 9.5, and StockX has the lowest ask listed at $160 for a 6.5.

Melody Ehsani x Women’s Air Jordan OG SP. CREDIT: Nike

