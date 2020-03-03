Melody Ehsani Shares Inspiration Behind Her Latest Air Jordan Collaboration

Melody Ehsani has unveiled her latest sneaker collaboration with Jordan Brand that could potentially be releasing very soon.
The Los Angeles-based designer will be putting her spin on the recently-revived Air Jordan Womens OG, a sneaker that’s designed specifically for women. In Ehsani’s latest Instagram post, she takes fans through the rich timeline of women in basketball and previews the collab. The look features a black-based leather upper with contrasting white detailing throughout. This style’s standout feature is the cherry emblem seen on the front of the shoe that according to Ehsani is used to symbolize abundance, fertility and protection.
As of now, the release info surrounding the Melody Ehsani x Air Jordan Womens OG has yet to be revealed, but a prior post on her social media account hints that the shoe may be releasing sometime this month.
In 1991 – eleven year old Melody wrote Magic Johnson a letter protesting the fact that girls werent allowed in his summer basketball camp. In 1996 -womens basketball became official with the inception of the WNBA In 1998- Jordan put out its first shoe actually designed for a woman. In 2000 – exactly 20 years ago, Sanaa Lathan became the first cultural icon of a woman portraying a basketball star in the movie Love & Basketball. In 2020 – Melody is bringing back the womens Jordan basketball shoe in honor of women's history month, the ladies of the WNBA and the anniversary of Love & Basketball. This commemoration of the shoe comes with the emblem of a cherry, which throughout time has been associated with symbols of abundance, fertility & protection. I pass these on to you 🍒
In related Jordan Brand news, longtime collaborator Virgil Abloh showcased a new Off-White x Air Jordan 4 collaboration last week at Paris Fashion Week that’s rumored to release this year.
